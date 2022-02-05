US plays QUAD card during Beijing Olympics

Protest against Beijing Olympics in New Delhi, Feb 4, 2022

The appalling decision by the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to huddle together with his QUAD colleagues bang in the middle of the Beijing Winter Olympics may have unpleasant consequences. China sees QUAD as a US-led clique working to “contain” it.

An action-reaction syndrome has once again developed. Beijing’s apparent retaliation by picking the Galwan hero as the Olympic torchbearer was not the end of the story. Delhi swiftly crossed over to the US-led group to boycott the Beijing Olympics. Some protestors in Delhi promptly set the Chinese national flag on fire.

Even a moron would know China regards the staging of the Winter Olympics as a cherished moment in its history and politics. President Xi Jinping’s toast at the Welcoming Banquet of The Olympic Winter Games on Friday exuded immense national pride when he said, “China has just entered the Year of the Tiger according to the lunar calendar. Tiger is a symbol of strength, courage and fearlessness.”

The Indian establishment cannot be unaware of the motivations behind the desperate attempts by the US, including by President Biden himself, to smear Beijing Olympics. Americans are bad losers. They feel impotent as China marches ahead inexorably while America is declining irreversibly. Panic and hatred is setting in.

India did well not to join the US-led boycott of the Games initially. But it “tweaked” its stance when Washington mooted the idea to schedule a QUAD ministerial in Asia-Pacific on February 9. Why February 9? Why not after February 20?

Plainly put, the QUAD ministerial is a contrived attempt to show the middle finger at China bang in the middle of the Olympics. Surprising if that thought didn’t occur to the EAM.

The appalling thing is that India has now got into the US bandwagon, armed with an alibi. And this is at time when the tensions at the border have shown signs of easing and there’s hope of a better climate becoming available for further cogitations at the military and diplomatic level between India and China.

Isn’t this history repeating — US butting into India-China discourses in self-interest and India refusing to reject such attempts, which in turn triggering negative vibes that of course become grist to the mill of the clutch of operatives who all along wanted to fasten India in the American stable?

In these troubled times, how rationally Germany is handling its difficult relationship with Russia offers some fresh ideas. Indeed, Germany has a far more painful and complex relationship with Russia than India can ever imagine with any of its neighbours. Yet, German Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht has opposed any attempt to draw a link between between Nord Stream 2 and Germany’s differences with Moscow over Ukraine.

Equally, Berlin rejects calls for German arms deliveries to Ukraine and reportedly also blocked the export of German weapons by third countries like Estonia.

As Marcel Dirsus, a German think tanker at the Institute for Security Policy at the University of Kiel, wrote this week, Germany has “moved beyond power politics, the national interest and militarism.” It is borne out of a “historically-informed sense of security.” Indeed, what really brought down the Berlin Wall wasn’t missiles or tanks, but engagement — the strategy known as Ostpolitik.

Dirsus writes: “Whether true or false, the idea that dialogue is more effective than deterrence is deeply embedded in German political culture… Since the end of the Cold War, Germany has largely found itself in a position to trade freely with anyone and everyone without being constrained by rigorous considerations of politics or security. Given that safety, Germany can afford the luxury of prioritising and compartmentalising trade. And because Germans don’t need to use trade to advance their security, they can afford to treat it as something that is separate from politics.”

But then, German foreign policy is the way it is because that is the way Germans want it too. That is the cardinal difference between Germans and Indians. In our country, the public opinion roots for militarism with active encouragement from the establishment.

The opposition constantly taunts the government for not being aggressive enough toward China, a superpower manifold stronger than India. The opposition politicians are not duffers, but they aware of the way in which their constituents think — even if they themselves understand what’s at stake.

To be sure, the EAM’s a priori assumption too is well-founded — that his original decision to attend the QUAD ministerial will go down well in the domestic opinion, although he must be intelligent enough to know also that it may cause setback to the nascent process at the border talks.

