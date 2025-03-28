The New Indian Express, March 28, 2025

A détente struggling to be born

Trump wants a reset with Russia. But the US Deep State and Europeans are making the Ukraine endgame tougher. In private, Putin is indicating he is ready to deal

M K Bhadrakumar

Donald Trump’s strategy of focusing on a limited ceasefire in the Ukraine war as a means to kickstart broader peace talks has made some headway. The turning point came as Vladimir Putin, while rejecting a full ceasefire, signalled openness to a narrower truce focused on energy infrastructure and Black Sea. It resulted in two separate meetings of US officials with the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Riyadh to hash out the details.

READ MORE… https://www.newindianexpress.com/opinions/2025/Mar/27/a-détente-struggling-to-be-born

