The announcements by United States President-elect Donald Trump on his choices for top government posts in the incoming administration have triggered speculations whether he is living up to his cultivated image of a crusader against the neoconservative ideology, which dominated America’s post-Cold War foreign policies pivoted on self-serving notions of exceptionalism.

READ MORE: https://www.deccanherald.com/ opinion/is-donald-trump-a- neocon-3283855

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

WhatsApp