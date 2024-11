Why ending with a whimper may be better

By allowing Ukraine to bomb Russia with US-made missiles, Biden may have strengthened Putin’s hand. If the war doesn’t end with a bang, it will open windows for engagement…

https://www.newindianexpress.com/opinions/2024/Nov/21/why-ending-with-a-whimper-may-be-better

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

WhatsApp