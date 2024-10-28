The New Indian Express, October 25, 2024

Trump could be heading back to White House

Less than a fortnight before the election, Donald Trump seems to be inching ahead in his race against Kamala Harris. It has left politicos and pundits hedging their bets

M K Bhadrakumar

A common refrain is that the race in the US presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is a ‘toss-up’, that it hangs on a ‘knife’s edge’, and could ‘go either way’. All that is true, insofar as both candidates still have possible paths to 270 electoral college votes—out of the total 538 distributed among the states. That said, there’s good reason to anticipate the unthinkable—that Trump might be on track for a landslide electoral college victory and a national mandate.

